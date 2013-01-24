Home
Saeco Incanto

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8911/09
Saeco
    Elegant design. Impressive coffee quality.

    The Saeco Incanto has set a new standard in its class. The strikingly refined casing houses high-quality Italian technology, engineered to brew divine coffee, every time. Your coffee dreams have finally been answered.

      Elegant design. Impressive coffee quality.

      Advanced technology delivering maximum flavor

      • 3 Beverages
      • Classic Milk Frother
      • PianoBlack
      • AquaClean
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      Enjoy 3 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy your favourite drinks for your special moments. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale build-up in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine's life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      The Classic Milk Frother, which baristas also call Pannarello, dispenses steam to help you easily prepare soft milk foam for your cappuccino. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

      Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

      Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

      Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for you family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Thorough cleaning thanks to fully removable brewing group

      The brewing group is the heart of every super-automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The fully removable brewing group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap

      Premium PianoBlack finishing, shaped to precision

      Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The Premium Black finishing, inspired by Italian design and craftsmanship will stand the test of time in any classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Store the length of any coffee beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Variety

        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Hot water

      • Technical specifications

        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Voltage
        230 V
        Product dimensions
        221 x 340 x 430 mm
        Cord length
        &gt;100 cm
        Max. cup height
        150 mm
        Country of origin
        Romania
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Capacity waste container
        15 servings
        Coffee bean capacity
        250 g
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Color & Finishing
        PianoBlack
        Weight of product
        7.2 kg

      • General specifications

        User Interface
        Basic Display
        Milk Solution
        Classic Milk Frother

      • Customization

        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        Grinder Settings
        5
        Temperature settings
        3
        Coffee Length
        Adjustable
        User Profiles
        1
        Aroma Strength Settings
        5

      • Other features

        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Gusto perfetto
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
          • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns