Saeco Incanto

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8919/59
Saeco
    Elegant design. Impressive coffee quality.

    The Saeco Incanto sets a new standard in its class. The high-quality Italian technology, engineered to brew divine coffee, delivers top notch performances and extra capacities in compact dimensions See all benefits

    Elegant design. Impressive coffee quality.

    The Saeco Incanto sets a new standard in its class. The high-quality Italian technology, engineered to brew divine coffee, delivers top notch performances and extra capacities in compact dimensions See all benefits

      Delicious Latte Macchiato at the touch of a button

      • 6 Beverages
      • Integrated milk carafe
      • Titanium Paint
      • AquaClean
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale build-up in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

      One-touch Cappuccino and Latte Macchiato with milk carafe

      Enjoy super creamy cappuccino and Latte Macchiato at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

      Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

      Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

      Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

      Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

      Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

      Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for you family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

      Clean milk residues after every use with milk clean function

      The unique one-touch carafe quick clean allows you to thoroughly rinse the milk system at your convenience after every use

      Premium Anthracite finishing, shaped to precision

      Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The Premium Anthracite finishing, inspired by Italian design and craftsmanship will stand the test of time in any classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Store the length of any coffee and milk beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

      Extra Large capacities in ultra-compact size

      Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the extra-capacity bean and water containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

      Technical Specifications

      • Variety

        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No
        Beverages
        • Cappuccino
        • Espresso
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Hot water
        • Latte Macchiato
        • Milk froth
        Double Cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Capacity water tank
        2.5 L
        Cord length
        &gt;100 cm
        Country of origin
        Romania
        Product dimensions
        221 x 340 x 430 mm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Max. cup height
        150 mm
        Capacity milk carafe
        0.5 L
        Capacity waste container
        15 servings
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Color & Finishing
        Titanium Paint
        Weight of product
        7.2 kg
        Coffee bean capacity
        500 g
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        AquaClean filter compatible
        User Interface
        Basic Display
        Type of carafe
        Basic carafe
        Special functions
        Integrated carafe
        Milk Solution
        • Integrated Milk Carafe
        • Quick Milk clean
        Ease of use and comfort
        Removable spout

      • Customization

        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        Grinder Settings
        5
        Temperature settings
        3
        User Profiles
        1
        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Gusto perfetto
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes

          • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
          • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns