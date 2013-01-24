Home
Saeco PicoBaristo
Saeco PicoBaristo

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8924/09
Saeco
Saeco
  The largest variety from a compact machine
    Saeco PicoBaristo Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8924/09
      The largest variety from a compact machine

      Enjoy up to 5000 cups* of coffee without descaling

      • 7 Beverages
      • Automatic Milk Frother
      • Stainless steel
      • AquaClean
      Enjoy 7 beverages at your fingertips

      Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Velvety froth at one touch with the Automatic Milk Frother

      Preparing a velvety cappuccino is easy thanks to the Automatic Milk Frother. The milk frother, which baristas also call “cappuccinatore”, will draw the milk directly from a carton or jug, froth it automatically and dispensing it into your cup with a constant flow of milk without any splashing.

      Adjust the length, 5 aroma strength and 10 grinder settings

      This Super-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      Perfect milk foam thanks to Latte Perfetto technology

      Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

      Iconic stainless steel finishing, shaped to precision

      Every minute detail of this machine was designed and crafted to the highest quality. The stainless steel finishing, inspired by Italian design and craftsmanship will stand the test of time in any classic or modern kitchen. An elegant vision of pure design, your machine will look as refined as the coffee it makes.

      Hot coffee from the first cup with Thermoblock

      Say goodbye to lukewarm coffee. Thermoblock ensures a hot coffee and cappuccino for you family from the first cup, in no time. The secret is in its light aluminum and stainless steel body, which can reach hot temperatures, fast.

      Featuring AquaClean for up to 5000* cups without descaling

      AquaClean is our patented water filter, designed to improve the quality of your coffee by purifying water. It also prevents scale build-up in the water circuit of your coffee machine: make up to 5000* cups without descaling by replacing the filter regularly.

      Enhanced control of your machine via the advanced display

      The advanced display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The combination of icons and text will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

      Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

      Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

      Adjust and store your personal user profile

      Store the length of any coffee and milk beverage according to your personal taste. You will be able to drink espresso, coffee and all other beverages always as you prefer, at the touch of a button.

      Technical Specifications

      • Variety

        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No
        Beverages
        • Caffè crema
        • Espresso
        • Espresso Double
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Hot water
        • Milk froth
        • Ristretto
        Double Cup
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Capacity water tank
        1.8 L
        Cord length
        &gt;100 cm
        Product dimensions
        221 x 340 x 430 mm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Country of origin
        Romania
        Max. cup height
        163 mm
        Filter compatibility
        AquaClean
        Capacity waste container
        15 servings
        Coffee bean capacity
        250 g
        Color & Finishing
        Stainless Steel
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • General specifications

        User Interface
        Advanced display
        Milk Solution
        Automatic milk frother

      • Customization

        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        Grinder Settings
        10
        Temperature settings
        3
        User Profiles
        1
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable
        Aroma Strength Settings
        5

      • Other features

        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes
        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Gusto perfetto
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes

          • Based on 8 filters replacement as indicated by the machine. Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns.
          • Actual number of cups depends on selected coffee varieties, rinsing and cleaning patterns