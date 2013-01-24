Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.
Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.
When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has eight adjustable settings – from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee
Enjoy a crema layer just the way you like it and discover a wide spectrum of tastes, all with the twist of a knob! You control the coffee flow and brew pressure to vary the body and thickness of the crema with one easy move. Turn it left for a luxurious, thick crema layer and an intense and full bodied espresso; Or turn it right for a smooth, lighter tasting coffee with less crema.
Each cup will be shaped exactly to your taste. The ultimate customisation feature lets you personalise and memorise all your drinks down to the finest detail. And as there’s 6 user profiles to fill, everyone using the machine can claim their cup of perfection.
Maintaining high hygiene has never been this easy. Thanks to the Steam Cleaning Cycle, the frothing mechanism will be automatically cleaned, removing milk residues without the need to empty the carafe. The hygienic performance is certified by the independent German test institute, VDE.
Sustainability
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Service
Design
Technical data
HD5061/01
CRP979/01
CP0250/01
CP0157/01
CA6705/10
HD5091/01
HD5099/01
HD5094/01
HD5090/01
HD5089/01
HD5085/01
HD5084/01
HD5088/01
HD5093/01
CA6704/10
CA6700/22
CA6700/10
CP0164/01
CA6700/47
CA6706/48
CP1152/01
CP1147/01
CP1142/01
CP1140/01
CP1105/01
CP1081/01
CP1062/01
CA6700/99