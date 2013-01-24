Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Saeco Xelsis Evo

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8954/09
Saeco
Find support for this product
Saeco
  • Multi-beverage, multi user Multi-beverage, multi user Multi-beverage, multi user
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Saeco Xelsis Evo Super-automatic espresso machine

    HD8954/09
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Saeco automatic espresso machines

      Multi-beverage, multi user

      with full automated dual cleaning milk carafe

      • Brews 8 coffee varieties
      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Stainless steel
      • 8 step adjustable grinder
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 8 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 8 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has eight adjustable settings – from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee

      Enjoy a crema layer as you like it with a twist of a knob

      Enjoy a crema layer as you like it with a twist of a knob

      Enjoy a crema layer just the way you like it and discover a wide spectrum of tastes, all with the twist of a knob! You control the coffee flow and brew pressure to vary the body and thickness of the crema with one easy move. Turn it left for a luxurious, thick crema layer and an intense and full bodied espresso; Or turn it right for a smooth, lighter tasting coffee with less crema.

      Save your favorite coffee with 6 user profiles

      Save your favorite coffee with 6 user profiles

      Each cup will be shaped exactly to your taste. The ultimate customisation feature lets you personalise and memorise all your drinks down to the finest detail. And as there’s 6 user profiles to fill, everyone using the machine can claim their cup of perfection.

      Proven hygiene with the patented steam cleaning carafe

      Proven hygiene with the patented steam cleaning carafe

      Maintaining high hygiene has never been this easy. Thanks to the Steam Cleaning Cycle, the frothing mechanism will be automatically cleaned, removing milk residues without the need to empty the carafe. The hygienic performance is certified by the independent German test institute, VDE.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1500 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Italy

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight
        16,5 kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        280x370x420 mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        350 g
        Milk carafe capacity
        0.5 L
        Waste container capacity
        14 servings
        Weight of product
        16.1 kg
        Water tank capacity
        1.6 L
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        280 x 370 x 420 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.6 L
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Capacity bean container
        350 g
        Water boilers
        2
        Max. cup height
        150 mm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Capacity milk carafe
        500 L
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s
        Capacity waste container
        14 servings
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable milk foam amount
        Temperature settings
        3
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Grinder settings
        8
        Type of carafe
        Basic carafe
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • AquaClean filter compatible
        • Automatic carafe cleaning
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato, Ristretto, Caffèlatte
        Type of display
        TFT
        Special functions
        • Integrated carafe
        • Crema adjustment knob
        • Pre-brewing
        • Ground coffee option
        • Ceramic grinder
        Coffee strength settings
        3
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Automatic stand-by
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Removable spout
        • Removable water tank
        • Automatic shut-off
        One touch variety
        9

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel
        Materials and finishing
        Full stainless steel
        Colour
        Stainless Steel

      • Technical data

        Power
        1500 W
        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        230 V

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products