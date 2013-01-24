Home
    After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

    After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

    After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

    After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

      • Brews 18 coffee varieties
      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Black
      • 5 step adjustable grinder
      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      Enjoy perfectly hot, coffee without the wait, thanks to the powerful boiler with Saeco Thermospeed technology. The Thermospeed technology will flash-heat the coffee circuit when the machine is turned on and prevents the loss of heat ensuring perfect, hot coffee from the very first cup.

      Each cup will be shaped exactly to your taste. The ultimate customisation feature lets you personalise and memorise all your drinks down to the finest detail. And as there’s 6 user profiles to fill, everyone using the machine can claim their cup of perfection.

      The Saeco GranBaristo is the only fully automatic espresso machine to offer a brewing group that can be removed using just one finger for an effortless cleaning.

      The Saeco GranBaristo offers an unparalleled variety of drinks to suit any occasion thanks to the patented VariPresso brewing chamber. The secret is in the adjustable brewing pressure; set it on high for an intense, rich espresso, or lower the pressure for a long, classic coffee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1900 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Italy

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        205 x 460 x 360 mm
        Weight of product
        13 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.7 L
        Voltage
        230 V
        Water boilers
        1
        Capacity bean container
        270 g
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Max. cup height
        75 - 165 mm
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Capacity waste container
        20 servings
        Capacity milk carafe
        500 L
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable milk foam amount
        Type of boiler
        Thermospeed
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Type of carafe
        Basic carafe
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Automatic carafe cleaning
        • Removable brewing group
        • AquaClean filter compatible
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Type of display
        LCD
        Special functions
        • Pre-brewing
        • VariPresso brewing group
        • Ground coffee option
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Integrated carafe
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato, coffee, Ristretto, Americano, Café au lait
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable spout
        • Display
        • Removable water tank

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

