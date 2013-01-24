Home
  Enjoy a unique variety of 16 one touch specialties
    After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance

    After 28 years Saeco has re-invented the bean-to-cup experience, crafting the new GranBaristo. A sleek espresso machine with a set of revolutionary technologies that brews quicker, hotter, offers more variety and streamlines maintenance See all benefits

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      Easy cleaning thanks to dishwasher-safe parts

      For your convenience, you can put the Saeco’s drip tray and milk frother or milk carafe in the dishwasher. This will save time and ensure a hygienic cleaning.

      No-fuss coffee experience thanks to low water consumption

      No-fuss coffee experience thanks to low water consumption

      This new cutting-edge brewing group in this espresso machine was designed to reduce water consumption for its rinse cycle by up to 80%. This means you can now prepare more coffee drinks without having to refill the water tank.

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Always a clean machine thanks to auto-clean and descaling

      Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 5 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has five adjustable settings - from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      A hot coffee in no time thanks to the Thermospeed technology

      A hot coffee in no time thanks to the Thermospeed technology

      Enjoy perfectly hot, coffee without the wait, thanks to the powerful boiler with Saeco Thermospeed technology. The Thermospeed technology will flash-heat the coffee circuit when the machine is turned on and prevents the loss of heat ensuring perfect, hot coffee from the very first cup.

      Save your favorite coffee with 6 user profiles

      Save your favorite coffee with 6 user profiles

      Each cup will be shaped exactly to your taste. The ultimate customisation feature lets you personalise and memorise all your drinks down to the finest detail. And as there’s 6 user profiles to fill, everyone using the machine can claim their cup of perfection.

      One-finger removable brewing group for an effortless clean

      One-finger removable brewing group for an effortless clean

      The Saeco GranBaristo is the only fully automatic espresso machine to offer a brewing group that can be removed using just one finger for an effortless cleaning.

      Variable brewing pressure for classic coffee and espresso

      Variable brewing pressure for classic coffee and espresso

      The Saeco GranBaristo offers an unparalleled variety of drinks to suit any occasion thanks to the patented VariPresso brewing chamber. The secret is in the adjustable brewing pressure; set it on high for an intense, rich espresso, or lower the pressure for a long, classic coffee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1900 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Italy

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        205x460x360 mm
        Milk carafe capacity
        0.5 L
        Waste container capacity
        up to 20 servings
        Coffee bean capacity
        270 g
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        205 x 460 x 360 mm
        Water tank capacity
        1.7 L
        Weight of product
        13 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.7 L
        Water boilers
        1
        Capacity bean container
        270 g
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Max. cup height
        75 - 165 mm
        Voltage
        230 V
        Capacity waste container
        20 servings
        Capacity milk carafe
        500 L
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic
        Material water tank
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Type of boiler
        Thermospeed
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable cup volume
        • Adjustable milk foam amount
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        Temperature settings
        3
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Type of carafe
        Basic carafe
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        • Removable brewing group
        • Automatic carafe cleaning
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Grinder settings
        5
        Special functions
        • Pre-brewing
        • Ground coffee option
        • VariPresso brewing group
        • Integrated carafe
        • Ceramic grinder
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato, coffee, Ristretto, Americano, Café au lait
        Type of display
        LCD
        Coffee strength settings
        6
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable water tank
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Removable spout
        • Display
        One touch variety
        18

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel & black
        Colour
        Steel/Black
        Materials and finishing
        Stainless Steel and ABS Thermoplastic

      • Technical data

        Power
        1900 W
        Pump Pressure
        15 bar
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Voltage
        230 V

