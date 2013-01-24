Wake up to fresh bread every day
You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! It's very simple…. Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker do the rest. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Thanks to the advamced temperature control system, the Philips VIVA breadmaker let you enjoy your bread just as the way you like it, whether light, medium or dark crust,only with a simple push on the control panel.
Enjoy the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning - a true treat and the perfect way to start the day! Simply set the delay timer the night before and the breadmaker will prepare and bake your loaf while you sleep for freshly baked bread to eat the moment you wake up, or whenever you like.
During the mixing stage, the breadmaker will give 'beep' sounds to alert you to add other special ingredients to your specialty bread if you wish.
The breadmaker has a very user friendly design which is silent (65dbA) when operating. Its compact design is superb to fit for any modern kitchen.
The Philips breadmaker has 12 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.
Detachable lid for easy cleaning
