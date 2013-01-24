Home
Daily Collection

Bread maker

HD9015/30
1 Awards
    1 Awards

    Wake up to fresh bread every day

    You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! It's very simple…. Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker do the rest. See all benefits

      Wake up to fresh bread every day

      Bake any flavour. It's easy and delicious!

      • 12 menu
      • 1000 g
      • White
      • 13-hour delay timer
      3 browning levels for your preferred crust

      Thanks to the advamced temperature control system, the Philips VIVA breadmaker let you enjoy your bread just as the way you like it, whether light, medium or dark crust,only with a simple push on the control panel.

      Up to 13-hour delay timer to wake up to freshly baked bread

      Enjoy the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning - a true treat and the perfect way to start the day! Simply set the delay timer the night before and the breadmaker will prepare and bake your loaf while you sleep for freshly baked bread to eat the moment you wake up, or whenever you like.

      'Add' indicator for specialty breads with extra ingredients

      During the mixing stage, the breadmaker will give 'beep' sounds to alert you to add other special ingredients to your specialty bread if you wish.

      Friendly design which is silent (&lt; 65 dbA) and compact

      The breadmaker has a very user friendly design which is silent (65dbA) when operating. Its compact design is superb to fit for any modern kitchen.

      Bake 2 sizes of loaf up to large 1kg

      Handy recipe booklet included

      Viewing window to let you watch bread rise and brown

      12 pre-set programs to bake bread, make dough and even jam

      The Philips breadmaker has 12 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.

      Detachable lid for easy cleaning

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Mixing paddle
        Aluminum alloy
        Baking tin
        Aluminum alloy
        Main body
        PP plastic

      • General specifications

        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Dough program
        Pasta, general (pizza, cookie, baguel, etc)
        Jam program
        Yes
        Warming period
        1 hour
        Add ingredients signal
        Yes
        One-touch operation
        Yes
        LCD display
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Browning levels
        3
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Rapid program
        Yes
        No. of programs
        12
        No. of paddles
        1
        Hours of delay timer
        13
        Bread capacity
        750gr, 1kg

      • Accessories included

        Baking tin
        Up to 1 kg
        Paddle(s)
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes
        Measuring spoon
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Star white

