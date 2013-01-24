Home
Viva Collection

Bread maker

HD9020/40
    -{discount-value}

    Wake up to fresh bread every day

    You will love the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning! Bread making is very simple… Add your ingredients at night, set the delay timer for next morning, and let the Philips bread maker HD9020/40 do the rest. See all benefits

      Bake any flavour. It's easy and delicious!

      • 12 menu
      • 1000 g
      • White lavender
      "Add" indicator for speciality breads with extra ingredients

      "Add" indicator for speciality breads with extra ingredients

      Bake speciality breads with tasty extras like nuts or dried fruit – it’s easy and fun to do. When the "add" indicator comes up, simply add the extra ingredients to the dough, and let the breadmaker do the rest. Add anything you like – nuts, seeds, olives, dried fruit, cheese, onion, bacon, nougat, chocolate and many more for speciality bread with a delicious difference!

      Handy recipe booklet included

      Handy recipe booklet included

      Like to try something new sometimes? The handy recipe booklet tells you how to make specialty breads, and has lots of tasty tricks and tips for adding your favourite ingredients to make something special out of any recipe. What’s more, it’s clear to follow and easy to do, even if you’ve never used a breadmaker before.

      Measuring cup and spoon included

      Add solid and liquid ingredients in just the right quantities using the matching measuring cup and spoon – just what you’ll need to get started.

      Integrated non-slip handles for easy and safe handling

      If you need to move your breadmaker or store it in a cupboard, you’ll be glad of the sturdy integrated non-slip handles that make it easy to lift and move around.

      The base stays cool and safe to touch

      The base stays cool and safe to touch

      Technical Specifications

      • Material

        Mixing paddle
        Die cast with non-stick coating
        Baking tin
        Anodized aluminum with double non-stick coating
        Main body
        PP plastic

      • General specifications

        Jam program
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Viewing window
        Yes
        Browning levels
        3
        LCD display
        Yes
        Dough program
        Pasta, general (pizza, cookie, baguel, etc)
        Add ingredients signal
        Yes
        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        One-touch operation
        Yes
        No. of paddles
        1
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Rapid program
        Yes
        Hours of delay timer
        13
        No. of programs
        12
        Warming period
        1 hour
        Bake only
        Yes
        Bread capacity
        500 gr, 750 gr, 1 kg

      • Accessories included

        Paddle(s)
        Yes
        Baking tin
        Up to 1 kg
        Measuring spoon
        Yes
        Measuring cup
        Yes

      • Logistic data

        Product weight
        5.1 kg
        Packaging size
        325x290x300 (LxWxH) mm

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and lavender

