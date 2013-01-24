The Philips breadmaker has 14 easy-to-use preset programs that bake any bread to perfection, from rich and satisfying whole wheat to gluten free, French and sweet varieties. It also makes specialty breads such as Borodinsky, Easter bread and delicious dough for pasta, even jams too. Whatever you bake, it's always delicious and easy to do because the pre-sets take care of the temperature and time for the best possible results. If you're in a hurry, you can use rapid program for quicker result, or even super rapid program that just bake in one hour only.
Thanks to the advamced temperature control system, the Philips VIVA breadmaker let you enjoy your bread just as the way you like it, whether light, medium or dark crust,only with a simple push on the control panel.
Bake just the right amount of bread for your needs. Simply choose the loaf size on the control panel to bake medium (750g) or large (1000g) depending on your needs.
Enjoy the irresistible smell of fresh warm bread every morning - a true treat and the perfect way to start the day! Simply set the delay timer the night before and the breadmaker will prepare and bake your loaf while you sleep for freshly baked bread to eat the moment you wake up, or whenever you like.
During the mixing stage, the breadmaker will give 'beep' sounds to alert you to add other special ingredients to your specialty bread if you wish.
The breadmaker has a very user friendly design which is super silent (55dbA) when operating, so wake you up with the smell of fresh bread, not by the noise. Its compact design is superb to fit for any modern kitchen.
Enjoy home made yoghurt using the special yoghurt program. The yoghurt container is included. Use the lid for easy storage.
