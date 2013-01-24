The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
Fits 6 eggs per basket.
Dishwasher safe parts for easy cleaning.
Easily refill the reservoir while in use.
Stackable baskets for easy storage.
3 baskets to steam different ingredients at the same time.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories included
Design specifications