    It’s all about flavour with this handsome state-of-the-art aluminium steamer. Packed with gourmet features like Gentle Steam, Flavour Booster+ and Turbo Start, it brings out the natural full flavour of your food like never before. See all benefits

      External water inlet

      External water inlet

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        340 x 210 x 435 mm
        Weight appliance
        3.33 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.4 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        2000 W
        Cord length
        100 cm
        Capacity (max)
        2.6/ 2.8/ 3.2 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3 pcs
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes
        Rice/soup/food container
        1.1 L

      • Design specifications

        Material
        Aluminium and plastic
        Color(s)
        Dark grey

