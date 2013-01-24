The patended Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Rapid air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers. It is easy to clean, safe and economical for daily use!
Not just great for frying, the innovative Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.
It's integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes.The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator.
Save up to 3.5l of oil compared to every filling of a deep fat fryer*
Make the most out of your Low-fat Fryer. This interactive app provides easy step-by-step recipes to let you enjoy a large variety of tasty food from all around the world.
The patented Rapid Air Technology is designed to create a crispy outside without drying the food on the inside.
Traditional frying with oil often leaves your kitchen dirty and filled with odor. Frying with air minimizes odor and leaves your kitchen free of oil splatter.
