Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Low-fat fryer

HD9210/90
Find support for this product
  • Air is the new oil! Air is the new oil! Air is the new oil!
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Low-fat fryer

    HD9210/90
    Find support for this product

    Similar products

    See all Air fryer

      Air is the new oil!

      Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat

      • Low fat fryer
      • Multicooker
      • Black/Silver
      • 800 g
      Tasty and healthy fried food with much less fat

      Tasty and healthy fried food with much less fat

      The patended Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Rapid air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers. It is easy to clean, safe and economical for daily use!

      Fry, grill, roast and bake with the Philips Low-fat Fryer

      Fry, grill, roast and bake with the Philips Low-fat Fryer

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for a one-stop solution for all of your meals.

      Timer with ready signal and auto shutoff

      Timer with ready signal and auto shutoff

      It's integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes.The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator.

      Save large amounts of oil in purchase, usage and disposal

      Save large amounts of oil in purchase, usage and disposal

      Save up to 3.5l of oil compared to every filling of a deep fat fryer*

      Enjoy a large variety of inspiring recipes

      Make the most out of your Low-fat Fryer. This interactive app provides easy step-by-step recipes to let you enjoy a large variety of tasty food from all around the world.

      Delicious chicken with a crispy crust and tender inside

      The patented Rapid Air Technology is designed to create a crispy outside without drying the food on the inside.

      Much less smell and no oil splatter in your kitchen

      Traditional frying with oil often leaves your kitchen dirty and filled with odor. Frying with air minimizes odor and leaves your kitchen free of oil splatter.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        1400 W
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Capacity basket
        800 kg

      • Design and finishing

        Color(s)
        Black/silver

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Time control

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            • compared to Philips HD6161 deep fat fryer.