Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Airfryer

HD9216/80
1 Awards
  • The healthy way to fry! The healthy way to fry! The healthy way to fry!
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Airfryer

    HD9216/80
    1 Awards

    The healthy way to fry!

    Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    Daily Collection Airfryer

    The healthy way to fry!

    Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    The healthy way to fry!

    Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    Daily Collection Airfryer

    The healthy way to fry!

    Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Air fryer

      The healthy way to fry!

      With Rapid Air Technology for the perfect results

      • Low fat fryer
      • Multicooker
      • White
      • 800 g
      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Using Rapid Air technology, the Airfryer circulates hot air around a metal mesh cooking basket, requiring little or no oil as it fries, bakes and grills. The starfish design on the bottom of the Airfryer facilitates air circulation, ensuring your favorite foods cook evenly.

      Manually adjustable time and temperature control

      Manually adjustable time and temperature control

      Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 390 Fahrenheit. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

      Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

      Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

      Easy to clean and creates less smell than normal fryers

      The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for a quick and easy clean up. Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air Technology saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil comparted to a regular fryer.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        287 x 315 x 384 mm
        Weight of product
        7.0 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity basket
        28 oz
        Power
        1425 W
        Voltage
        220 V
        Cord length
        0.8 m

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        Time control
        Up to 30 minutes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White & beige

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.