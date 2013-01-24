Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Essential

Airfryer XL

HD9260/90
1 Awards
  • Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Essential Airfryer XL

    HD9260/90
    1 Awards

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7x faster airflow. See all benefits

    Essential Airfryer XL

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7x faster airflow. See all benefits

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7x faster airflow. See all benefits

    Essential Airfryer XL

    Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

    Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7x faster airflow. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Air fryer

      Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*

      7 times faster airflow for crispier results*

      • Rapid Air technology
      • 1.2kg, 5 portions
      • Black
      The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

      The original Airfryer with 7 times faster airflow*

      The Philips Airfryer combines a "starfish" bottom design with fast circulating superheated air, resulting in optimal heat distribution. This unique combination allows the airfryer to cook a variety of foods to a delicious, crispy result with little or no added oil.

      XL size, 1.2kg cooking capacity

      XL size, 1.2kg cooking capacity

      The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 7L capacity pan handles a variety of meals. Cook up to 5 meal portions or 1.2kg of fries in one go for your family and friends.

      Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

      Convenient "Save your favorite" cooking setting

      We all have our favorite dishes. Whether it's a warm breakfast or a favorite family dinner, with the Philips Airfryer XL it's easy to save your favorite meal at the perfect time and temperature for stress-free cooking.

      Fry with up to 90% less fat

      Fry with up to 90% less fat

      Air is the new oil! Philips Airfryer XL uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to a crispy perfection with upto 90% less fat.*

      Versatile : Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      Versatile : Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      The Philips Airfryer XL opens a world of possiblities - fry, bake, roast, grill and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time - no matter what you choose to make.

      Hundreds of recipes in app and mini recipe book included

      Hundreds of recipes in app and mini recipe book included

      Discover hundreds of mouthwatering recipes in our app or use the free mini recipe book included with the Philips Airfryer for healtier, tasty meals.

      Delicious crispier results

      Delicious crispier results

      Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airflow for deliciously crispy results**. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside.

      1.5 times faster than oven*

      1.5 times faster than oven*

      The Philips Airfryer is ready to use without any pre-heating so you don't need to wait. Thanks to a combination of instant heat up and Rapid Air flow, your delicious meals will be ready 1.5 times faster than an oven*

      QuickClean and dishwasher safe for all removable parts

      QuickClean and dishwasher safe for all removable parts

      The Philips Airfryer's QuickClean basket is made with non-stick mesh for easy cleaning. All the removable parts are dishwasher-safe. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odour of traditional deep-frying.

      Digital control for easy and precise time and temp control

      Digital control for easy and precise time and temp control

      Use the digital interface of the Philips Airfryer XL to precisely and easily control the time and temperature and get perfectly cooked meals, every time.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        230 V
        Power
        1900 W
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Component parts
        1x Airfryer XL, 1x recipe book
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Heat-resistant
        Yes

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Anti-stick coating
        Yes
        Grips
        No
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • LED display
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Time control

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Included
        Recipe booklet

      • Design

        Color
        Deep black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
          • Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
          • Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer