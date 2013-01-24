The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Single Anti-calc filter for limescale protection. As a result: a cleaner cup of water and a cleaner kettle.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.
