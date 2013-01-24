Home
HD9300/90
    -{discount-value}

      Powerful kettle, easy to clean heating element

      • 1.6 L 2400 W
      • Water level indicator
      • Black
      • Hinged lid
      The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Single Anti-calc filter for limescale protection. As a result: a cleaner cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.6x23x24.9 cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        28.7x18.8x23.3 cm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.6 L
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        2000 - 2400 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Cordless
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material switch
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material housing
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Color(s)
        Black

