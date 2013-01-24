Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.
Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Hinged lid which is fully removable for easier cleaning.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
Easy to read water level indicator at the back.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.
