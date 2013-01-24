Home
    Kettle HD9305/21

The metal electric kettle HD9305, made of rust resistant stainless steel and kettle control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime

    1.5 liter
2200 W
Brushed metal

    The metal electric kettle HD9305, made of rust resistant stainless steel and kettle control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime See all benefits

    The metal electric kettle HD9305, made of rust resistant stainless steel and kettle control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime See all benefits

      Rust resistant stainless steel

      Made of rust proof stainless steel, safe & durable

      Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.

      Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable

      Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Hinged lid which is fully removable for easier cleaning

      Hinged lid which is fully removable for easier cleaning.

      Easy to read water level indicator

      Easy to read water level indicator at the back.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

      The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2200 W

      • General specifications

        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material switch
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material housing
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Black

