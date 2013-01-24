Designed to last
The robust metal electric kettle HD9321 has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean. Thanks to its spring lid mechanism, the lid is easy and convenient to open. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.
Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel body is made to have a long lifetime.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Service
Design specifications