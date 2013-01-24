Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Robust metal kettle with olive green stainless steel body is stylish and made for long lasting usage lifetime.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.
