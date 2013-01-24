Home
Kettle

HD9322/60
  Designed to last
    -{discount-value}

    Kettle

    HD9322/60
      Designed to last

      Made for long lasting usage

      • 1.7 liter
      • 2200 W
      • Red
      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Removable anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

      Easy to read water level indicator on both sides. The stylish stripes smartly indicate the cups amount as well.

      Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.

      Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.

      Multiple safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity watertank
        1.7 L
        Power
        2200 W

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Metal
        Color(s)
        Red

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360 degrees base
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch

      • Accessories

        Included
        Spout filter

