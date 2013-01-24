Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.
Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Multiple safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.
The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Service
Design specifications