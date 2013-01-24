Home
Kettle

HD9324/50
  • Designed to last Designed to last Designed to last
    Kettle

    HD9324/50
      Designed to last

      Made for long lasting usage

      • 1.7 liter
      • 2200 W
      • Champagne metal
      Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.

      Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Multiple safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

      The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.7 L
        Power
        2200 W

      • General specifications

        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Spring lid opening
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material switch
        Polypropylene (PP)
        Material housing
        Stainless steel

