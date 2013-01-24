The pre-set temperature settings of 80, 90, 95 and 100°C will ensure that the basic ingredient for your tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the temperature you like.
You do not need to re-boil your water continously anymore. The keep warm function ensures that the water is kept warm at the right temperature for the selected preset.
Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel body is made to have a long lifetime.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.
Country of origin
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Service
Design