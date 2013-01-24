Home
Avance Collection

Kettle

HD9326/20
      Great tasting hot drinks

      Temperature setting for your favorite drinks

      • 1.7 liter
      • 2200 W
      • Brushed metal
      4 pre-set buttons for selection of your preferred hot drink

      4 pre-set buttons for selection of your preferred hot drink

      The pre-set temperature settings of 80, 90, 95 and 100°C will ensure that the basic ingredient for your tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the temperature you like.

      Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature

      Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature

      You do not need to re-boil your water continously anymore. The keep warm function ensures that the water is kept warm at the right temperature for the selected preset.

      Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel body

      Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel body

      Robust metal kettle with brushed stainless steel body is made to have a long lifetime.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Easy lid and spout filling

      Easy lid and spout filling

      The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

      Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

      Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

      The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

      Easy to read water level indicator

      Easy to read water level indicator

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity jar
        1.7 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        1850-2200 W
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material heating element
        Stainless stell
        Material filter
        Nylon
        Material switch
        PP
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360 degrees base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Temperature control

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color of control panel
        Brushed Metal

