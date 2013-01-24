Home
  Performance that will last and last
    With over 60 years of kettle expertise, this Philips kettle is made of sturdy food contact safe stainless steel to assure long lifetime. It is designed to be highly robust to endure frequent use on the long term. See all benefits

    With over 60 years of kettle expertise, this Philips kettle is made of sturdy food contact safe stainless steel to assure long lifetime. It is designed to be highly robust to endure frequent use on the long term. See all benefits

      Performance that will last and last

      Complete stainless steel with blue illumination

      • 2200 W
      • 1.7 L
      • Stainless steel
      • Kettle
      Blue LED light & pilot light illuminates once kettle is on

      Blue LED light & pilot light illuminates once kettle is on

      This kettle has blue LED illumination inside, making the boiling process more enjoyable and soothing.

      Double-sided transparent water level indicator

      Double-sided transparent water level indicator

      The transparent water level indicator can be read from both sides. The blue illumination indicates when the kettle is switched on.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

      Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

      The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

      Multiple safety system against boil-dry

      Multiple safety system against boil-dry

      The kettle shuts off automatically when the water is ready, when it is lifted from the base or when there is too little water.

      Stainless steel spring lid

      Stainless steel spring lid

      Spring opening lid is made of stainless steel and opens effortlessly at the touch of a button, whilst avoiding steam contact.

      Robust metal kettle with stainless steel body, lid, and base

      Robust metal kettle made of brushed stainless steel (body, lid, and spout) for long lasting lifetime.

      Food contact safe stainless steel

      This kettle is made of food contact safe stainless steel for your clean cup of water.

      Metal wrapped power base

      Metal wrapped base to offer full stainless steel experience.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        180 x 245 x 260 mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.466 kg
        Micromesh filter
        200 µm
        Weight of product
        1.108 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2200 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material switch
        PP plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360 degrees base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • LED display
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Power-on light
        • Lid and spout filling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel

