Avance Collection

Temperature control kettle

HD9359/90
1 Awards
      Perfect pour from green tea to baby food

      With temperature control & keep warm function

      • Metal
      • 1.7 L
      • Spring lid
      4 pre-set buttons for selection of beverages and ingredients

      4 pre-set buttons for selection of beverages and ingredients

      The pre-set temperature settings of 40, 60, 80 and 100°C will ensure that the baby milk, tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the right temperature. Always consult the producer of your drink which temperature should be used to get the best drink.

      Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

      Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

      A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling

      Flat heating element for fast boiling

      A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Multi safety system against boil-dry

      Multi safety system against boil-dry

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

      Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for cleaning

      A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      Easy-to-read water level indicator

      The water level is easy to read with an indicator located underneath the handle.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

      Keep warm function keeps the water at your set temperature*

      The keep warm function maintains the water in your kettle at a selected temperature so you don't need to reboil.

      Durable full stainless steel body for long life

      Durable full-metal design in food-grade brushed stainless steel for long, reliable use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        &lt;0.5 W
        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        230x188x257 mm
        A-box weight
        7.22 kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.68 kg
        A-box dimensions (L x W x H)
        408x252x516 mm
        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        242x196x250 mm
        Micromesh filter
        200 µm
        Weight of product
        1.33 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        1850-2200 W
        Cord length
        0.75 m
        Capacity kettle
        1.7 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material heating element
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel
        Material switch
        Polypropylene

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • 360 degrees base
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Boil-dry protection
        • Cord storage
        • Flat heating element
        • Non-slip feet
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Lid and spout filling

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color of control panel
        black metal brush line like

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Metal

          • The keep warm function shall keep the water for 30 minutes at the selected temperature with a tolerance of ± 5°C for selections below 100°C. For 100°C selection the water shall be kept at 90°C< T <100°C to avoid reboiling.
          • 25% larger than regular Philips metal kettle HD9320.