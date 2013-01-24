Perfect pour from green tea to baby food
Various beverages and ingredients need different water temperatures to bring out their best taste. With the preset buttons on the base of this elegant kettle, choosing the right temperature becomes effortless. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect pour from green tea to baby food
Various beverages and ingredients need different water temperatures to bring out their best taste. With the preset buttons on the base of this elegant kettle, choosing the right temperature becomes effortless. See all benefits
Perfect pour from green tea to baby food
Various beverages and ingredients need different water temperatures to bring out their best taste. With the preset buttons on the base of this elegant kettle, choosing the right temperature becomes effortless. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect pour from green tea to baby food
Various beverages and ingredients need different water temperatures to bring out their best taste. With the preset buttons on the base of this elegant kettle, choosing the right temperature becomes effortless. See all benefits
The pre-set temperature settings of 40, 60, 80 and 100°C will ensure that the baby milk, tea, instant coffee, soup or noodles is at the right temperature. Always consult the producer of your drink which temperature should be used to get the best drink.
A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.
A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.
The water level is easy to read with an indicator located underneath the handle.
Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.
The keep warm function maintains the water in your kettle at a selected temperature so you don't need to reboil.
Durable full-metal design in food-grade brushed stainless steel for long, reliable use.
Sustainability
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Service
Design
Design specifications