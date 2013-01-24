Home
Saeco Incanto

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD9712/01
Saeco
      Experience professional Espresso at home

      Perfection in cup as fast as it can be

      • Brews 7 coffee varieties
      • Integrated milk jug & frother
      • Stainless steel
      • 8 step adjustable grinder
      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are made of high-tech ceramic: exceptionally hard and precise. Fresh beans are gently ground, without risk of overheating: extracting all the best flavors and aroma, delivering a superior coffee taste for at least 20,000 cups.

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      The fully removable brewing group can be cleaned in no time

      Efficiency and ease of use were key inspirations when Saeco invented the first brewing group 30 years ago. And to this day, it still proves to be an inspired, resolute piece of technology. As always, it’s so simple to clean – just remove it and wash it under the tap for a few seconds, then re-insert it just as easily.

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 8 grinder settings

      Fine-tune the coffee's richness with 8 grinder settings

      When it comes to the fineness of the grind, this machine never fails to satisfy. Different coffee blends require different levels of granularity for the full flavor to unfold. So the grind granularity of this machine has eight adjustable settings – from the finest grind for a full-bodied espresso, to the coarsest for a lighter coffee

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      The strength selection remembers just how strong you like it

      Once you’ve chosen your ideal strength from the 5 different settings, you can easily save it with the Memo Function, as well your desired length and temperature. Then every cup in the future will be customised exactly to your taste. You’ll never have to remind it again, unlike the local barista.

      Enjoy a crema layer as you like it with a twist of a knob

      Enjoy a crema layer as you like it with a twist of a knob

      Enjoy a crema layer just the way you like it and discover a wide spectrum of tastes, all with the twist of a knob! You control the coffee flow and brew pressure to vary the body and thickness of the crema with one easy move. Turn it left for a luxurious, thick crema layer and an intense and full bodied espresso; Or turn it right for a smooth, lighter tasting coffee with less crema.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1500 W

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Italy

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        16.5 kg
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        280 x 370 x 420 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.6 L
        Voltage
        230 V
        Max. cup height
        150 mm
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Capacity bean container
        350 g
        Water boilers
        2
        Brewing time one cup
        45 (espresso) to 100 (long coffee) s
        Capacity milk carafe
        500 L
        Pump pressure
        15 bar
        Capacity waste container
        14 servings
        Frequency
        50 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material drip tray
        Stainless steel
        Material boiler
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel

      • General specifications

        Temperature settings
        3
        Customizing per drink
        • Adjustable milk foam amount
        • Adjustable coffee strength
        • Adjustable temperature
        • Adjustable cup volume
        Grinder settings
        8
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Removable brewing group
        • Automatic de-scaling cycle
        • Automatic carafe cleaning
        • Automatic rinse cycle
        Suitable for
        Whole coffee beans, ground coffee powder
        Cups at the same time
        2
        Type of carafe
        Premium carafe
        Special functions
        • Ceramic grinder
        • Crema adjustment knob
        • Integrated carafe
        • Pre-brewing
        • Ground coffee option
        Coffee strength settings
        5
        Coffee drinks
        Espresso, Cappuccino, hot water, Cafè Créme, frothed milk, Espresso Macchiato, Latte Macchiato, Ristretto, Caffèlatte
        Type of display
        TFT
        One touch variety
        7
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Removable spout
        • Display
        • Removable drip-tray
        • Removable water tank

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Stainless steel

