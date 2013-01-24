Home
    -{discount-value}

    The Philips Airfryer Twin TurboStar uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits

    The Philips Airfryer Twin TurboStar uses hot air to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits

      Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

      • Low fat fryer
      • Black
      • 1500W
      • 0.8kg
      Twin TurboStar technology removes fat from foods

      Twin TurboStar technology removes fat from foods

      By combining a powerful heater and motor with our new Twin TurboStar technology, the hot air in the Airfryer swirls like a powerful tornado – throughout the entire cooking basket. Designed to extract more fat from your food and capture it all in the fat reducer for easy disposal. Philips Airfryer with Twin TurboStar technology also saves you and your home from the smell of fried oil compared to a regular fryer.

      Fry with little or no added oil

      Fry with little or no added oil

      The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

      Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

      Over 200 recipes in app and free recipe book included

      The Philips Airfryer app is free and filled with delicious recipes and easy to follow step-by-step cooking instructions. Get inspired with quick, healthy snacks or meals for special occasions.

      Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home

      Fry, bake, grill and roast your favorite foods at home

      Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Fat Removal technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

      Our most compact Airfryer, fits 0.8kg of fries

      Our most compact Airfryer, fits 0.8kg of fries

      You don’t need a lot of space for an Airfryer. The new Philips Airfryer is 20%* more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. That’s 0.8kg of fries, up to 4 portions. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it everyday.

      QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh and removable handle

      QuickClean basket with non-stick mesh and removable handle

      Airfryer’s QuickClean basket has a removable non-stick mesh for easy cleanup. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are dishwasher safe – and frying with air saves you and your home from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      Dishwasher safe for all removable parts

      Dishwasher safe for all removable parts

      To save time and ensure hassle-free cleanup, all removable parts are safe to clean in your dishwasher.

      Universal EasyClick handle - easily exchange accessories

      Universal EasyClick handle - easily exchange accessories

      Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat*

      Proven performance. Make fries that are just as crispy as a traditional deep fryer with up to 90% less fat* in them. Roast chicken drumsticks for crispy skin and tender meat while removing fat.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        266x292x276 mm
        Weight of product
        5.3 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 V
        Power
        1500 W
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Capacity basket
        0.8 kg

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Technology
        Twin TurboStar technology
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • Advanced Rapid Heat
        • Non-slip feet
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Time control
        Time control
        Up to 30 minutes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

          • Compared on fat content of chicken versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
          • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
          • versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries