    The Philips Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family. See all benefits

      Fat Removal technology
      Rapid Air technology
      Black, 0.8 kg
      Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

      Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

      Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

      Digital display with 4 preset cooking programs

      Digital display with 4 preset cooking programs

      The digital interface is easy to use with preset cooking programs for one-touch cooking of frozen fries, meat, fish and chicken drumsticks. A QuickControl dial sets both temperature and cooking time.

      Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

      Our most compact Airfryer fits 0.8 kg of fries

      You don’t need a lot of space for an Airfryer. The new Philips Airfryer is 20%* more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. That’s 0.8kg of fries, up to 4 portions. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it everyday.

      Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

      Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

      Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airfow for deliciously crispy results*. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside

      1.5 times faster than an oven*

      1.5 times faster than an oven*

      Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven. Best of all you don't need to preheat your AirFryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

      You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

      Fry with little or no oil

      Fry with little or no oil

      The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

      Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

      Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

      Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

      From quick healthy snacks to full family meals, our free recipe book has more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs. Our Philips Airfryer app is full of more tips, tutorials and easy-to follow recipes.

      With Double layer and Splatter proof lid accessories

      With Double layer and Splatter proof lid accessories

      Double layer accessory maximizes Airfryer's cooking space. Splatter proof lid enables you to cook even more versatile dishes

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        365x266x280 mm
        Weight of product
        5.3 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Keep warm button
        Yes
        Instant on/no pre-heat
        Yes
        Interface
        Digital
        Fat Removal technology
        Yes
        Cord length
        0.8 m
        Pre-set button
        Yes
        Basket capacity
        0.8 kg of fries
        Voltage
        220 V
        Save your cooking settings
        No
        Programs
        4 presets
        Capacity basket
        0.8 kg
        Power
        1500 W

      • Finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • Design and finishing

        Weight of product
        5.3 g
        Material of main body
        Plastic

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Technology
        Fat Removal technology
        Ready signal
        Yes
        Prefix programs
        4
        QuickClean
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Cool wall exterior
        Yes
        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Cord storage
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • Advanced Rapid Heat
        • Non-slip feet
        • Patented Rapid Air
        • Preset cooking function
        • Time control
        Temperature control
        80 - 200 °C
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Preset cooking function
        Yes
        Time control
        • Up to 30 minutes
        • Up to 60 minutes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Black

      • Accessories included

        Recipe booklet
        Yes
        Patented Rapid Air
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • versus Philips Viva Collection Airfryer, total capacity can fit 800 gr of fries
          • *Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
          • *Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
          • *Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
          • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer