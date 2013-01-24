Home
Airfryer Muffin cups accessory

HD9909/00
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    Treat family, friends or yourself with deliciously muffins or cupcakes with these easy to use muffin cups for all types of Airfryer. These colorful muffin cups are made from odorless silicone, so easy to remove, store and clean! See all benefits

      Airfryer Muffin cups

      For tasty and colorful muffins and cupcakes

      • Joyful colored cups
      • Versatile cooking
      Dishwasher-safe for easy cleaning

      You can safely put these Airfryer muffin cups in your dishwasher making them even easier to re-use!

      Get perfect baking results!

      Removing your muffins or cupcakes from these Airfryer muffin cups is easy due to the flexible material. The crinkled edges give make your muffin cups look even better! Made from odorless silicone you can reuse these Airfryer muffin cups over and over again!

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Suitable for
        • HD922x
        • HD923x*
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

