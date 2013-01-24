Home
Steam iron

HI518
    Azur Excel Plus

      Azur Excel Plus

      Steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily.

      Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      This Philips iron has a vertical steam function, for crease removal in hanging fabrics.

      Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

      Extra-long cord for maximum reach

      With the extra-long cord, you can easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board - and further!

      Automatic Anti-Calc system

      Automatic Anti-calc system.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Spray
        Yes
        Steam Boost
        Up to 60 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 30 gr/min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        1.45
        Product dimensions
        287 x 114 x 150

      • Comfortable ironing

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Additional comfort
        180 degree cord freedom
        Cord length
        2,4 m
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Water tank capacity
        250 ml

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220 - 240
        Frequency
        50-60
        Power
        1900

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        Anodilium soleplate

