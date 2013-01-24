Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Hand blender

HR1367/00
1 Awards
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
    -{discount-value}

    Hand blender

    HR1367/00
    1 Awards

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hand blender

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Hand blender

    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 600 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      More variety with the food processor accessorie

      • 600 W
      • Plastic bar
      • food pro & accessories
      For the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients

      The Philips hand blender has an extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients.

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      Powerful 600 Watt motor

      To blend food in seconds.

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      Double action blade that cuts horizontally and vertically

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Ellipse shape feeding tube quarantees great result

      .

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220V-240 V
        Power
        600 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        2 (incl. turbo)
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Food Processor Accessory
        1.5 L
        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1 L

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material bar
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products