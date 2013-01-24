Home
Pure Essentials Collection

Hand blender

HR1377/90
    More power for optimal versatility

    Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen! See all benefits

    More power for optimal versatility

    Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen! See all benefits

    Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen! See all benefits

    Fresh, quality food is something any home chef appreciates. But you don’t have to be a culinary professional to produce it. With the new Philips hand blender HR1377/90, you can achieve professional results in your own kitchen! See all benefits

      More power for optimal versatility

      Powerful 700W motor and food-processor accessory

      • 700 W
      • Metal bar, double action knife
      • 4 accessory
      •  5 speeds +turbo
      Large 1.5L food processor accessory

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Whisk accessory to whip cream, egg whites and mousse

      Make your whipped cream, egg whites, mayonnaise and much more faster and with no efforts.

      High quality metal disc for chopping and shredding

      Turbo button for heavy applications

      Ellipse shape feeding tube quarantees great result

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Power
        700 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        5
        Turbo function
        Yes
        Detachable shaft
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Food Processor Accessory
        1.5 L
        Whisk
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1 L

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Black, metal and red
        Material housing
        Stainless steel, rubber and PP
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material bar
        Metal

