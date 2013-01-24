Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Robust Collection

Hand blender

HR1379/00
1 Awards
  • Culinary tools for life Culinary tools for life Culinary tools for life
    -{discount-value}

    Robust Collection Hand blender

    HR1379/00
    1 Awards

    Culinary tools for life

    Enjoy this cleverly designed Philips cordless hand blender HR1379/00 with extra-large chopper to serve variety. This hand blender is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure. See all benefits

    Robust Collection Hand blender

    Culinary tools for life

    Enjoy this cleverly designed Philips cordless hand blender HR1379/00 with extra-large chopper to serve variety. This hand blender is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure. See all benefits

    Culinary tools for life

    Enjoy this cleverly designed Philips cordless hand blender HR1379/00 with extra-large chopper to serve variety. This hand blender is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure. See all benefits

    Robust Collection Hand blender

    Culinary tools for life

    Enjoy this cleverly designed Philips cordless hand blender HR1379/00 with extra-large chopper to serve variety. This hand blender is part of the Philips Robust Collection, a series of durable kitchen tools that make home cooking a pleasure. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

      Culinary tools for life

      Cordless blender, use anywhere in your kitchen

      • Cordless
      • metal bar
      • 4 accessories

      Comfortable grip and large buttons for easy control

      The Robust hand blender has good ergonomics thus it is made to be easy to use. The comfortable grip improves the ergonomics in use and the large button for easy control.

      Easy-clean surfaces and dishwasher-safe accessories

      It is easy to clean thanks to its smooth surfaces and dishwasher-safe beaker and chopper bowl.

      Made of durable materials

      The Robust cordless Hand Blender is made of high-quality material in all details and is especially designed for having a strong performance in every application.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Product weight
        2.6 kg
        Box dimension (WxHxD)
        39,2x49,2x21,5
        Weight incl. Packaging
        3.8 kg

      • Sustainability

        Stand-by power consumption
        0.3 W
        Made of recycled materials
        15 %
        Recyclable materials
        63 %

      • Easy to clean

        Dishwasher-safe accessories
        Yes
        Smooth surfaces
        Yes

      • Guarantee

        Extended Guarantee
        3 years product guarantee

      • Technical specifications

        Maximum charging time
        3 hour(s)
        Voltage batteries
        7.4 V
        Quick charge (1 light application)
        15 minute(s)
        Maximum running time
        20 minute(s)
        Voltage adapter
        100-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Safety switch
        Yes
        LED charging light
        Yes
        Ready-to-use charging stand
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaker with lid
        1 L
        Serrated blades for XL chopper
        Yes
        Normal knife
        Yes
        XL chopper
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material knife
        Stainless steel
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        Aluminium and pumish grey
        Material bar
        Aluminium

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products