Culinary tools for life
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Culinary tools for life
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits
Culinary tools for life
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Culinary tools for life
The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications