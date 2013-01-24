Home
Daily Collection

Hand mixers

HR1453/70
    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 175 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make mixing fun and easy. See all benefits

      Powerful 175 W motor

      Powerful 175 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        150 cm
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel

