Daily Collection

Mixer

HR1459/70
  Whips and mixes to perfection
    Daily Collection Mixer

    Whips and mixes to perfection

    This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes. See all benefits

    Whips and mixes to perfection

    This Philips mixer with a powerful 300 W motor gives you perfect end results with the least effort-when kneading, mixing or whisking. Plus added control with 5 dedicated speeds setting for all your recipes. See all benefits

      For delicious, homemade desserts and cakes

      • 300W
      • 5 speeds
      • Strip beater

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        5
        Power
        300 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Speed setting
        5 speeds and Turbo

      • Accessories included

        Stainless steel strip beaters
        Yes
        Stainless steel dough hooks
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel

