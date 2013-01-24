Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Mixer

HR1530/83
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily
    -{discount-value}

    Mixer

    HR1530/83

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 240W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mixer

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 240W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 240W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Mixer

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your whole family. Its powerful 240W motor, 3 speeds and assorted beaters and dough hooks will make light work of the toughest dough.

    Similar products

    See all Mixer

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Powerful 240W motor

      • 240W
      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Multiple speeds and pulse function

      Multiple speeds and pulse function

      Multiple speeds and pulse function for perfect results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        5
        Cord length
        1.25 m
        Power
        240 W
        Voltage
        230-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Pulse button
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White/orange
        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products