Stand mixers

HR1538/80
    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy.

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    The Philips mixer with stand & bowl & shaking sieve helps you create delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread. Its powerful 200 Watt motor, 3 speeds, beaters and dough hooks will make mixing fun & easy.

      Powerful 200 Watt motor

      Powerful 200 Watt motor

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        3
        Cord length
        125 cm
        Power
        200 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        Pulse button
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Rotating bowl
        1 L
        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White/orange
        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel

