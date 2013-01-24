Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Mixer

HR1559/50
1 Awards
  • Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Mixer

    HR1559/50
    1 Awards

    Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

    This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Mixer

    Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

    This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter. See all benefits

    Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

    This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter. See all benefits

    Daily Collection Mixer

    Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

    This Philips mixer has matching shape of conic beater and automatic driven bowl that enables maximum incorporation of air, allowing shorter whipping/mixing time and smoother cake batter. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Mixer

      Powerful and efficient mixing for fluffy cakes

      Up to 30% faster* with unique conic shaped beaters

      • 170W
      • Auto-driven bowl
      • Vapor Dusk
      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      Conic shaped beater for maximum air incorporation

      The unique conic shaped beater allows maximum incorporation of air that contributes fluffy texture and smooth cake batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      Seamless mixing for airy batter

      The bowl was designed to seamlessly match the conic shaped beaters for best mixing results.

      5 speed settings for better control

      5 speed settings for better control

      The wide range of speed gives you the best control in mixing.

      Turbo function

      Turbo function

      Turbo function

      Automatic driven bowl for thorough mixing

      Automatic driven bowl for thorough mixing

      Automatic driven bowl for better and more thorough mixing results

      Low energy consumption with 170W power

      Low energy consumption with 170W power

      170W power delivers low energy consumption

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      Suction feet for stable mixing

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        2 L
        Power
        170 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Frequency
        50-60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        ABS

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        5

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Star white/Vapor dusk

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products