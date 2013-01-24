Home
    The Philips mixer helps you prepare homemade delicacies for your whole family. Its powerful 300 W motor, 5 speeds and beaters help you create the desired end result easily. See all benefits

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Powerful 300 Watt motor

      • 300 W
      • 5 speeds and turbo
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks
      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        5
        Cord length
        1.50 m
        Power
        300 W
        Voltage
        230-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

