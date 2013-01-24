Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Stand mixers

HR1565/50
1 Awards
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily
    -{discount-value}

    Stand mixers

    HR1565/50
    1 Awards

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Stand mixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Stand mixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Mixer

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Mixer with rotating bowl

      • 400 W
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks, 3 L Rotating bowl
      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Powerful 400 W motor

      Powerful 400 W motor

      Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        3
        Cord length
        1.50 m
        Power
        400 W
        Voltage
        230-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White
        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products