Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Stand mixers

HR1565/55
1 Awards
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily Prepare homemade delicacies easily
    -{discount-value}

    Stand mixers

    HR1565/55
    1 Awards

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Stand mixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Stand mixers

    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Mixer

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Mixer with rotating bowl

      • 400 W
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks, 3 L Rotating bowl
      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Powerful 400 W motor

      Powerful 400 W motor

      Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Speeds
        3
        Cord length
        1.50 m
        Power
        400 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Voltage
        230-240 V

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White/orange
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        ABS

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products