Hand mixers

    The Philips mixer with Fleximix function will give you supersmooth results without lumps. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits

      Fleximix function, reaches all corners

      • 400W
      • Storage box
      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        230 V
        Cord length
        1.50 cm
        Power
        400 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Cord storage clip
        Yes
        Speeds
        3
        Turbo function
        Yes
        FlexiMix system
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Storage box
        Yes
        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes
        Pureeing accessory
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Chrome plated steel
        Material housing
        ABS

