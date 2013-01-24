Supersmooth results
The Philips mixer with Fleximix function will give you supersmooth results without lumps. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Supersmooth results
The Philips mixer with Fleximix function will give you supersmooth results without lumps. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits
Supersmooth results
The Philips mixer with Fleximix function will give you supersmooth results without lumps. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Supersmooth results
The Philips mixer with Fleximix function will give you supersmooth results without lumps. Its powerful 400 W motor, 3 speeds and assorted strip beaters and kneading hooks will make light work of the toughest dough. See all benefits
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications
CP9157/01