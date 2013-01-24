Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Search terms

Daily Collection

Hand blender

HR1605/01
1 Awards
  • Healthy homemade food made easy Healthy homemade food made easy Healthy homemade food made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HR1605/01
    1 Awards

    Healthy homemade food made easy

    The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    Healthy homemade food made easy

    The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Healthy homemade food made easy

    The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Daily Collection Hand blender

    Healthy homemade food made easy

    The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot and chopper accessory. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups and chopped herbs. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy! See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Hand Blender

      Healthy homemade food made easy

      For perfectly blended soups and chopped herbs

      • 550 W, metal bar
      • ProMix
      • 0,5 L Beaker, chopper
      • 1 speed
      Strong 550 W motor

      Strong 550 W motor

      Strong 550 W motor for the toughest ingredients.

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220V-240 V
        Power
        550 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        1

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        0.5 L
        Chopper
        Compact chopper

      • Design specifications

        Material beaker
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Color(s)
        White
        Material bar
        Metal

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products