Viva Collection

Hand blender

HR1613/00
    Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Easy blending, chopping, and whisking at any speed

      • 650 W, plastic bar
      • Double action knife
      • 1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
      • 16 speeds +turbo

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity beaker
        1.7 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Wattage
        650 W

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Speed setting
        16

      • Accessories

        Whisk
        Yes
        Chopper
        XL chopper
        Beaker
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material bar
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

