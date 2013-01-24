Home
Viva Collection

Hand blender

HR1615/00
1 Awards
    -{discount-value}

    1 Awards

    The Philips hand blender combines 650 Watt power with a double-action blade and multiple speed settings, giving a wonderfully smooth result in seconds. Preparing healthy and delicious homemade food has never been so easy! See all benefits

      Easy blending and chopping at various speeds

      • 650 W, metal bar
      • Double action knife
      • 1 L Beaker, chopper
      • 16 speeds +turbo

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Wattage
        650 W

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        16

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        1 L
        Chopper
        Compact chopper

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material bar
        Metal

