With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.
For the toughest ingredients.
Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.
No splashes or mess while you blend.
XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities of nuts, onions, meat, and more.
The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications