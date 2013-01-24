Home
Viva Collection

Hand blender

HR1617/00
  • Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day
    Viva Collection Hand blender

    HR1617/00
      Enjoy homemade food and drinks any day

      Easy blending, chopping, and whisking at any speed

      • 650 W, metal bar
      • Double action knife
      • 1,7 L Beaker, XL chopper,whisk
      • 16 speeds +turbo
      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      Select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients

      With 16 speed settings you can select the optimal speed for all type of ingredients creating the preferred consistency or smoothest blending results.

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      Extra powerful turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      For the toughest ingredients.

      Double action blade

      Double action blade

      Double action blade of the Philips hand blender cuts horizontally and vertically.

      Anti-splash blade guard

      Anti-splash blade guard

      No splashes or mess while you blend.

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities

      XL chopper accessory for chopping large quantities of nuts, onions, meat, and more.

      Powerful 650 W motor

      Powerful 650 W motor

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      1.7L oval beaker for preparing food or storing the appliance

      1.7L oval beaker for preparing food or storing the appliance

      Soft touch grip and buttons

      The soft touch grip and buttons provide comfort when using the product.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.3 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity beaker
        1.7 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Wattage
        650 W

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        16

      • Accessories

        Whisk
        Yes
        Chopper
        XL chopper

      • Design specifications

        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White and lavender
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material bar
        Metal

