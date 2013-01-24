More power for smoother results
The Philips handblender combines 650 Watt power, ProMix blending technology and Turbo function for smooth results even for tough applications. Thanks to the XL chopper and whisk accessories, it now also chops onions and whips cream. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.
Single whisk accessory for Philips hand blender for whipping cream, mayonnaise, pan cake batter and more. Makes your hand blender mutlifuctional and versatile.
With the XL chopper accessory (1000ml) for a Philips hand blender you can chop large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions in seconds.
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
With the 0.5L beaker you can measure the ingredients for your recipes, but also quickly blend soups, purees or shakes.
With the powerfull motor of 650 Watt alsmost any ingredient can be blend.
With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender you can cut even the toughest ingredients.
