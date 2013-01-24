Home
Daily Collection

Hand blender

HR1629/90
  • 2-in-1 handblender with mixer function 2-in-1 handblender with mixer function 2-in-1 handblender with mixer function
    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HR1629/90
      2-in-1 handblender with mixer function

      650W ProMix with turbo & mixer accessory

      • 650 W
      • ProMix metal bar
      • 2 speeds including Turbo
      • Mixer accessory and chopper
      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Powerful motor for optimal food preparation

      With the powerfull motor of 650 Watt alsmost any ingredient can be blend.

      Turbo button for the toughest ingredients

      With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender you can cut even the toughest ingredients.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Mixer accessory with two beaters for Philips handblender

      This mixer accessory or double whisk for the Philips hand blender has 2 beaters or whisks. It can even make cake batter. The mixer accessory helps you to mix, whisk larger quantities faster and with more volume than the single whisk or by hand. You can prepare cake batter, sponge cake, muffins, cream, eggs and more.

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

      With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        650 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        2 (including turbo)

      • Accessories

        Mixer
        Yes
        Chopper
        Compact chopper

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP Plastic
        Color(s)
        Black, metal and red
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material bar
        Metal

