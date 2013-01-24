Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
With the powerfull motor of 650 Watt alsmost any ingredient can be blend.
With the Turbo function of the Philips handblender you can cut even the toughest ingredients.
The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.
This mixer accessory or double whisk for the Philips hand blender has 2 beaters or whisks. It can even make cake batter. The mixer accessory helps you to mix, whisk larger quantities faster and with more volume than the single whisk or by hand. You can prepare cake batter, sponge cake, muffins, cream, eggs and more.
With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.
With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.
Technical specifications
General specifications
Accessories
Design specifications