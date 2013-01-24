Home
Avance Collection

Hand blender

HR1646/00
1 Awards
  Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food
    Avance Collection Hand blender

    HR1646/00
    1 Awards

    Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

    Powerful Philips handblender with 700 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuative control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it.

    Avance Collection Hand blender

    Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

    Powerful Philips handblender with 700 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuative control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it. See all benefits

    Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

    Powerful Philips handblender with 700 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuative control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it. See all benefits

    Avance Collection Hand blender

    Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

    Powerful Philips handblender with 700 Watt motor power, Promix blending technology and SpeedTouch button for intuative control: The more you squeeze, the more power. With this hand blender you make fresh food results the way you like it. See all benefits

      Ultimate control, prepare a variety of fresh food

      Make a variety of foods your way with SpeedTouch

      • 700 W Promix metal bar
      • Variable speed and turbo
      • Double whisk, chopper, beaker
      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Optimal food flow and blending performance

      Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

      Powerful 700 W handblender motor for best blending results

      Powerful 700 W handblender motor for best blending results

      The Philips handblender with powerful and reliable motor of 700 Watt can blend and almost any ingredient and delivers smooth results. With this motor power this hand blender can drive also a large variety of accessoires.

      Mixer accessory with two beaters for Philips handblender

      Mixer accessory with two beaters for Philips handblender

      This mixer accessory or double whisk for the Philips hand blender has 2 beaters or whisks. It can even make cake batter. The mixer accessory helps you to mix, whisk larger quantities faster and with more volume than the single whisk or by hand. You can prepare cake batter, sponge cake, muffins, cream, eggs and more.

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      Chopper to chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions

      With the compact chopper accessory of the Philips hand blender you can chop herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and onions.

      1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      1L ProMix Beaker for optimal blending, whisking and mixing

      A 1L triangular beaker is included with the handblender. The beaker of the handblender comes with a handy spout and measures. The unique triangular shape feature of the beaker offers an easy grip and creates a vortex that pulls down the ingredients towards the bottom of the beaker were the ProMix blending bar cage is, for optimal blending, whisking and mixing.

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      Anti-splash blade guard with special wave shape

      The special wave shape in the bottom part of the handblender blending bar garantees no splashes or mess while you blend.

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomically designed grip for secure and easy handling

      Ergonomic soft touch handgrip, designed to give a secure and safe grip which allows for easy holding and maneuvering of the hand blender during use.

      Single button release for easy assembly

      Single button release for easy assembly

      Simple, quick and easy attachment and detachment of the blending bar and all the accessories with the use of one finger.

      SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

      SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

      Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.

      Hardned stainless steel blending knife

      Hardned stainless steel blending knife

      This Philips hand blender has a hardned stainless steel blending knife. The shape of the knife is optimized to deliver with the ProMix triangular handblender blending bar the best blending results. It is food safe and will not corrode.

      2 year guarantee

      2 year guarantee

      With 2 years world-wide warrantee.

      Technical Specifications

      • Sustainability

        User manual
        100% recycled paper
        Packaging
        &gt; 90% recycled materials

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        700 W
        Cord length
        1.2 m
        Capacity beaker
        1 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        SAN plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material of main body
        ABS plastic
        Material bar
        Metal

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Detachable shaft
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Turbo function
        • Variable speed

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        White

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Beaker
        • Compact chopper
        • Mixer

